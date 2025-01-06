Moderate Earthquake Felt in Zambia, and Parts of Zimbabwe Including Harare

Spread the love

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck near Siavonga, Zambia, in the early hours of Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The tremor, which occurred at 4:21 am (Harare time), was recorded at a depth of 10 km and was felt in parts of Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe.

The earthquake caused light shaking near the epicentre, located approximately 18 km from Zimbabwe’s border. Residents in nearby areas reported mild tremors, though no damage or injuries have been reported. Seismologists estimate the energy released by the quake to be equivalent to about 60 tons of TNT.

At the time of the earthquake, weather conditions in the area were overcast, with temperatures of 24.8°C and high humidity. The seismic activity, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey and other monitoring agencies, is a reminder of the region’s vulnerability due to its location near the East African Rift system.

This event highlights the importance of remaining vigilant in seismically active areas. Authorities continue to monitor the region for aftershocks and advise residents to stay informed about potential risks.

