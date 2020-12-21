Moana’s mum sets thugs on Amuli as family feud escalates

THE late Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s parents clashed early on Saturday morning over their granddaughter and the matter is expected in court today.

A delegation for Moana’s mother, Yolanda Kuvaoga allegedly stormed Ishmael Amuli’s Domboshava home at around 3am demanding Moana’s daughter.

Her father, Lloyd Chipomho, is said to have taken her to Amuli for her to get used to Domboshava.

A lady, understood to be a friend of Moana, within the team allegedly knocked down Amuli’s door in the ensuing melee and was later arrested for her troubles.

She is expected in court today.

Amuli said they came in a kombi at around 3am:

“There is a girl who was claiming to be from the Daily News and claimed she had a hamper for my granddaughter. I asked why she would be bring a hamper for such a young child at 3am.

“My wife advised me not to open for them because she suspected they were up to no good as a genuine visit to get my granddaughter would have been during day. She feared they wanted to kidnap the child and people would in turn accuse or blame us if anything bad happened to the child.

“When I wanted to engage them I discovered they wanted to be violent. My wife then dragged me inside, locked the door and hid the keys. That is when this girl, who claimed to be from a newspaper then broke the door. I got out of the house through then broken down door to find out why they were even accusing me of stealing the child when her father brought her.

“The father brought the child and said she should at least get used to my place as well as his home in Kuwadzana and I was grateful to my son-in-law. Now they accuse me of going to Kuwadzana and kidnapping my grandchild.”

He said, even though they have capacity to hit back, they would let the law take its course.

H-Metro