Moana burial delayed for weeks, DNA tests proves inconclusive on who is who

The burial of the late former fitness trainer Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli has been deferred to at least after the 25th of November following an inconclusive post mortem conducted on Tuesday morning.

The results of a Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) test are said to be due in the next two weeks.

In the meantime, Moana’s family and friends have called on well-wishers to donate in cash or kind towards her funeral expenses. Moana’ friend, Lin said in a statement:

Regrettable on Sunday we all woke up to gruesome images/videos of Moana’s demise. It is under these circumstances that the family has asked me to make a public appeal to you all for help of any form or kind so they can give her a good and decent send-off. Anyone willing to help the family please reach them through her friend Lin +263 78 477 9561. She will give you finer details on how to go about it. No amount is too little, Thank you. RIP Mimi.

Moana was killed in a car accident which also claimed the life of socialite Genius Kadungure early Sunday morning.

They were from a high-end all-white party in which expensive champagne was being poured on the ground in honour of her birthday.

As for Ginimbi’s funeral expenses, Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has donated several beasts, Acie Lumumba has pledged 1 000 litres of diesel, millionaire gold trader Scott Sakupwanya has pledged his support and some ZANU PF bigwigs have also expressed readiness to chip in.