Mnangagwa’s Wife Accused of Secret Plot to Eliminate Him Amid Political Turmoil

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – The political landscape in Zimbabwe has been rocked by shocking allegations involving First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is accused of orchestrating a clandestine plot to eliminate her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The accusations emerge against a backdrop of intensifying factional battles within the ruling ZANU-PF party, further destabilising an already fragile administration.

The allegations surfaced following the abrupt dismissal of General Anselem Sanyatwe on March 27, 2025. The former commander of the Presidential Guard, known for his close ties to the military establishment, was relieved of his duties under unclear circumstances, sparking widespread speculation.

Sources within security circles claim that Sanyatwe’s removal was linked to his knowledge of an alleged plot to assassinate Mnangagwa, supposedly masterminded by individuals within his inner circle, including his wife.

While details remain murky, intelligence insiders suggest that Auxillia Mnangagwa allegedly instructed a faction of the military to carry out the elimination of the President. These revelations have sent shockwaves through the corridors of power, with opposition leaders and political analysts warning of a deepening crisis within the ruling elite.

Political commentator Tendai Magaya described the unfolding drama as “a symptom of the intense power struggles within ZANU-PF and the broader state apparatus.” He added, “Mnangagwa has been walking a tightrope since taking over from Robert Mugabe in 2017, and now the internal divisions are reaching a boiling point.”

The alleged plot, if proven true, could mark an unprecedented chapter in Zimbabwe’s history, raising questions about the stability of the Mnangagwa administration and the military’s role in governance.

However, the government has dismissed these claims as baseless, with Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba branding them “malicious fabrications designed to sow discord within the leadership.”

General Sanyatwe’s dismissal is not the first military shake-up under Mnangagwa’s rule. In recent months, several high-ranking officers have been reassigned or removed, fuelling speculation about rifts between the military and the political establishment.

Some analysts believe the President has been working to consolidate power, wary of the same military faction that played a crucial role in ushering him into office after Mugabe’s ousting.

Reports indicate that Sanyatwe, a key figure in the post-2017 power transition, had grown increasingly distrustful of the First Lady’s political ambitions and influence over state affairs. His removal is seen as a preemptive move by Mnangagwa to neutralise potential threats within the security establishment.

Meanwhile, sources within the security sector claim that there has been increased surveillance and internal investigations to determine the veracity of the alleged assassination plot. “There is heightened tension in the security forces,” a military insider revealed. “The allegations may seem far-fetched, but the level of paranoia at the top is very real.”

With Zimbabwe facing economic turmoil, a restless population, and growing dissent within his own party, Mnangagwa’s hold on power appears more fragile than ever. If the allegations against the First Lady gain traction, it could open the floodgates for further instability, potentially paving the way for new power struggles within ZANU-PF and the military.

Political analyst Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda suggests that Mnangagwa must tread carefully. “Zimbabwe’s history is rife with political betrayals and unexpected shifts in power dynamics. If there is truth to these allegations, Mnangagwa may find himself increasingly isolated,” he warned.

As Zimbabweans watch these developments unfold, uncertainty looms over what the future holds for Mnangagwa’s presidency. Whether this alleged plot is a mere rumour or a sign of deeper cracks within the ruling elite, one thing is certain: the political drama in Zimbabwe is far from over.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...