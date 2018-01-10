Mnangagwa’s warm moment with Sekeramayi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had a test of maturity this morning when he for the second time in the politburo came face to face with the man Grace Mugabe attempted to field against him for the State House, Sydney Sekaramayi.

The President can be seen in pictures in a warm greet with Zimbabwe’s longest serving liberation war hero, Sekeramayi.

The state media reports how Mnangagwa is chairing his second Zanu PF politburo meeting since taking over the reigns of power on 24 November last year.

It is the first politburo meeting of 2018 with the new faces incorporated at the Extra Ordinary Congress held in December last year.

The new faces in the politburo are Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, Lovemore Matuke (Secretary for Security), and Retired Lieutenant General Dr Engelbert Rugeje.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje is the party National Political Commissar who said that he is not interested in rallies but is keen to see the party membership organised from cell level and with a clear party ideology, hence the need to ensure that the Chitepo School of Ideology starts operations quickly.

The school is being headed by another new politburo member Munyaradzi Machacha, a former member of the general staff of Zanu PF during the struggle.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona has also climbed up in the party to be a member of the politburo. She is the new Secretary for Women’s Affairs.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo is also now a politburo member (Secretary for Transport and Welfare).

Also now part of the politburo is outspoken critic of former President Robert Mugabe, Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Another new comer to the politburo is famous spokesman of Operation Restore Legacy Retired Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the new political dispensation.

Youth Affairs National Secretary Pupurai Togarepi has bounced back, while Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri assumed her seat on the top table as the first female chair of the ruling party.