Mnangagwa’s Spokesman Responds to Chivayo Leak Controversy

Harare, Zimbabwe — George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has dismissed allegations stemming from leaked audio recordings involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The tapes purportedly reveal Chivayo’s involvement in government contracts and tenders have sparked public and media outcry. Charamba characterized the controversy as baseless and part of a calculated effort to tarnish the President’s reputation.

“In business, it is not uncommon for partners to have disputes. In this case, one party allegedly resorted to name-dropping to intimidate others,” Charamba remarked.

“Such actions should not be misconstrued as indictments against the President or the Government. Claims do not gain validity simply because they are made or echoed by detractors of His Excellency, President Dr. ED Mnangagwa.”

Charamba emphasized the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), highlighting that it operates within legal parameters and that government interference in its decisions would undermine its autonomy.

“No one should incite the government to break the law by diminishing ZEC’s status as a legal entity. It’s noteworthy that no one has sought ZEC’s comment amidst this frenzy of self-appointment as jury,” he added.

Addressing rumours involving Starlink, Charamba dismissed them as absurd. “Starlink is a private entity, not a government parastatal. Its partnerships are its own business.

To suggest that Chivayo’s dealings with Starlink indicate preferential treatment in government tenders is ludicrous. There is no government involvement in Starlink, nor any government tender connected to it.”

He clarified that the President merely authorised Starlink services in Zimbabwe based on a Cabinet Committee’s recommendation.

“Claims aimed at intimidating partners in a matter so distant from government cannot be a concern for the President or his office. It’s telling that no effort has been made to verify the authenticity of the voice clip or to hear Chivayo’s side of the story.”

Charamba concluded by denouncing the media’s portrayal of the issue, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to fabricate a scandal.

“There seems to be a concerted effort to propagate unsubstantiated claims, hoping they will eventually implicate the President in a nonexistent scandal. Such efforts are nothing short of insane.”

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions and the challenges of separating business disputes from political accountability in Zimbabwe.

