Mnangagwa’s special advisor resigns in protest

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special advisor on national peace and reconciliation Professor Clever Nyathi recently resigned from his position, we have learnt.

Sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet in Harare alleged that Nyathi resigned over disagreements with the Harare Administration on how to handle the National reconciliation project.

After the November 2017 coup Nyathi who is a conflict resolution specialist was appointed as labour minister and dropped after few hours when Mnangagwa realised he had no legal right to appoint Professor Nyathi.

Other special advisors are Ambassador Chris Mutvangwa and Senator Joshua Malinga.

Nyathi who was born in Motobo in 1950 has a combined 25 years of top level public sector, private sector and academic management experience, including high level institutional management and capacity building, including process facilitation and building national capacities for conflict transformation.

Over the past 6 years, he has worked and consulted for UNDP in various capacities as senior professional in conflict transformation capacity building, dialogue facilitation and practice.

Nyathi has not yet spoken out to the public regarding the alleged resignation.