Mnangagwa’s Sons Fund Funeral of Minister’s Mother in Kwekwe

Spread the love

KWEKWE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Emmerson Jr. and twins Collins and Sean, have funded the funeral and burial costs of Gogo Edith Ncube, the late mother of Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube.

The Ncube family matriarch, who was also known as Gogo Edith Mazivisa, passed away recently, and her funeral in Kwekwe was marked by the financial support of the Mnangagwa family.

The generous gesture comes at a time when the Ncube family remains closely tied to the ruling ZANU-PF government, with Minister Owen Ncube being a strong political ally of the president. Ncube, a prominent figure in the Midlands region, has been actively involved in advocating for the extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the constitutional limit of 2028, as part of the 2030 campaign.

🔴President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons Emmerson Jr, and twins Collins and Sean, now cash-awash after their father became president in 2017 – pay for the funeral and burial costs of Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube’s late mother, Gogo Edith Ncube nee… pic.twitter.com/kMVRpVlDHo — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) January 2, 2025



Since Mnangagwa’s rise to the presidency in 2017, his sons have increasingly become prominent figures in both business and political circles. The financial assistance provided by the president’s sons highlights the close-knit relationships within the ruling elite, with the Mnangagwa family and their allies frequently demonstrating solidarity through various forms of support.

As the country looks towards the 2030 elections, political figures like Minister Owen Ncube continue to play a significant role in shaping the direction of the ruling party’s agenda, with figures such as his family benefitting from the support of the Mnangagwas.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...