Mnangagwa’s Sidekick Wicknell Chivayo Savages VP Chiwenga

HARARE,– Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has hit back at critics, labelling them “failed politicians” in a social media post widely interpreted as a veiled attack on Acting President Constantino Chiwenga.

The remarks signal a deepening rift within Zanu PF, as factions aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy continue to clash.

Chiwenga, who is currently acting in Mnangagwa’s absence, took aim at corrupt figures within the ruling party during a speech at the burial of former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, at the National Heroes Acre on Monday. He criticised individuals who had amassed vast wealth through dubious means, accusing them of “growing big bellies” while the nation suffered.

Political analysts suggested that Chiwenga’s comments were directed at prominent business figures like Chivayo, who has close ties to the ruling elite.

In response, Chivayo posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, insisting that he remained steadfast in his support for Mnangagwa.

“I will always support President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s vision, and no individual, Big or Small, can instill fear in me to decide otherwise. I will neither be moved by nor shaken by any veiled threats from failed politicians,” he wrote.

The controversy comes as leaked documents circulating on social media purportedly show Chivayo requesting local banks to allow him to withdraw up to US$20 million per month for various transactions. Chivayo, who has frequently been photographed with Mnangagwa and other regional leaders, has denied any connection to the letters.

The burial of Mupamhanga also became a battleground for the rival factions. ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera led a chorus of songs interpreted as attacks on Chiwenga, further fuelling speculation about growing divisions within Zanu PF.

The latest exchanges highlight the intensifying factionalism in the ruling party, with tensions expected to escalate as Mnangagwa’s succession battle looms.

