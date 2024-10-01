Mnangagwa’s Sidekick Gifts Gold-Digger Daisy Mtukudzi a 2024 Toyota Fortuner

Spread the love

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines once again, this time by gifting Daisy Mtukudzi, widow of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi, a brand-new 2024 Toyota Fortuner. The gesture comes in the midst of an ongoing family feud over the late icon’s estate, which has divided the Mtukudzi family.

The gift from Chivayo, known for his flashy lifestyle and high-profile business dealings, has sparked a mixture of reactions. Many see it as an act of generosity, while others question the timing of the gift amid the unresolved tensions between Mtukudzi’s widow and other family members.

Daisy Mtukudzi has been at the center of the family dispute, with some relatives claiming they have been left out of discussions concerning the late musician’s estate, including control of Tuku Music and other assets. Oliver Mtukudzi, who passed away in 2019, was one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated musicians, leaving behind a legacy not only in the music industry but also a substantial estate.

Chivayo, who is often embroiled in controversy, downplayed the significance of his gesture, describing it as a “small token of appreciation” for the role Daisy played in managing Mtukudzi’s legacy. He reportedly handed over the luxury vehicle during a private meeting, expressing his admiration for the late musician’s contribution to Zimbabwean culture.

The feud within the Mtukudzi family has been ongoing since Oliver’s death, with claims that some family members feel sidelined in key decisions regarding the estate. Daisy has consistently defended her position, stating that she is acting in the best interest of preserving her late husband’s legacy.

While the family squabbles continue, Chivayo’s gift has added a new dimension to the public narrative. Whether seen as a supportive gesture or an attempt to gain favor, the spotlight remains on the Mtukudzi family’s ongoing legal and personal battles over the legacy of one of Zimbabwe’s most beloved icons.

Source – Byo24