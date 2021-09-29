Mnangagwa’s Envoy, Uebert Angel, Splashes US$280 000 On Wife’s Gift

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s envoy and self-styled cleric, Uebert Angel has spoiled his wife, Beverly, with a Ferrari F8 Tributo 2021 super car.

According to official Ferrari dealer, Ferrari Silicon Valley website the manufacturer suggested retail price of the flashy vehicle is US$276 550.

The United Kingdom based couple has been married for over two decades and have three children.

Beverly flaunted her new top of the range car on her official Instagram page.

“I wanted one horse and he got me 711 horses encapsulated in aluminium instead (Ferrari F8 Tributo 2021). Thank you my endless love @uebertangel, I am so grateful,” she said, raving about her gift.

Uebert Angel is founder of the Spirit Embassy church based in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year he was commissioned as Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the America’s and Europe tasked with bringing investment to the country by President Mnangagwa. – Newzim