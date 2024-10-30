Mnangagwa’s driver dies mysteriously in a hotel

Spread the love

In a shocking turn of events, Ishmael Maburisa, the driver of Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa, was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, October 27, just hours after the conclusion of the Zanu-PF annual conference in Bulawayo, as reported by ZimLive.

Authorities were summoned to the Greys Inn hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, where they discovered Maburisa unresponsive. Sources within the hotel suggested that he may have succumbed to diabetic shock. Witnesses reported that prior to his death, Maburisa had repeatedly called out at the hotel reception, pleading for food. It is believed he was experiencing hypoglycemia, a condition that can be alleviated by consuming carbohydrates.

“They gave him porridge, the only food that was available. He returned to his room but shortly afterward, he began twitching and convulsing as if he were having an epileptic episode, which ultimately led to his death,” a source revealed.

Police investigation at the scene uncovered diabetes medication in Maburisa’s room, and an internal memo confirmed his identity as David Mnangagwa’s driver. It remains unclear whether the deputy minister was still in Bulawayo at the time of Maburisa’s death or if he had returned to Harare following the conference’s conclusion.

Authorities have refrained from providing further comments regarding the incident.

This incident marks the latest misfortune for David Mnangagwa, whose Harare residence has been the target of several alarming events. In June, unknown assailants broke into his Borrowdale home twice, and during the second intrusion, they left three bullets outside his bedroom door. Shortly after these break-ins, on June 28, the house was engulfed in flames under suspicious circumstances.

As investigations continue into both the tragic death of Maburisa and the previous incidents at Mnangagwa’s home, questions remain about the security and safety surrounding the deputy minister and his family.

Source – zimlive

