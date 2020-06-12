Mnangagwa will finish his term and seek re-election in 2023, says Mliswa

THERE will never be a coup in Zimbabwe because in the first instance there was never a coup in 2017, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, who is related to the President, has said.

Mliswa argues that what happened in 2017 was an impeachment process which even the MDC legislators supported in Parliament, which pressurized Robert Mugabe to throw in his resignation.

Mliswa said this on the back of a statement issued by the National Security Council last night dismissing rumours of an impending coup against the Zanu-PF Government.

“One thing I can assure the people of Zimbabwe is that there will never be a coup in Zimbabwe because in the first instance there was never a coup. It was an impeachment as I always say,” Mliswa wrote on Twitter.

He added that contrary to the expectations of those hoping for a military coup, President Mnangagwa will actually see out his current term and seek another one in 2023.

“President Mnangagwa is there for his 5-year term and will seek another in 2023. It’s unfortunate that he is on his own as his footsoldiers are not working and 90% of Ministers are not performing.

“The cylinders are not firing and (there is) too much corruption too. Time is ticking and things need to change.”