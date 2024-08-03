Mnangagwa warns trouble-makers looking to disrupt SADC Summit

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has asserted that Zimbabwe will not tolerate any attempts to instigate violence ahead of the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, to be held in Harare this month. He emphasized that the country’s ongoing peace enables the Second Republic to pursue transformative projects, and any disruption will be met with decisive action.

Speaking at the commissioning of the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province, President Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity as the government continues to implement key projects such as dam construction and road rehabilitation.

“Zimbabwe is enjoying peace that has enabled the Second Republic to pursue life-changing projects,” Mnangagwa stated.

“We will not allow mischief-makers to instigate violence ahead of the SADC Summit. Our law enforcement agencies will act decisively against those bent on causing unrest.”

The President’s remarks come as Zimbabwe prepares to host visitors from the SADC region, including 16 Heads of State and Government. The government has vowed to clamp down on any attempts to cause civil unrest and chaos through demonstrations.

The commissioning of Holy Cross Dam marks a significant milestone for the Chirumhanzu District community. The dam, which collapsed in 2007 due to heavy rains, has been rebuilt and now supports a thriving wheat crop, fish breeding, and an eco-tourism and recreation facility. These initiatives are being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development.

“Here in Chirumhanzu, we honor nationalists like Cde Leopold Takawira who pioneered the liberation struggle,” Mnangagwa said. “The dam’s reconstruction is a tribute to their legacy and will greatly benefit the local community.”

The President challenged universities to engage in community development in line with the Heritage-based Education 5.0 framework adopted by the government. “Each university must find a niche that contributes to the country’s development,” he urged. “It is critical that universities work with communities, as education should bring tangible benefits.”

He criticized the focus on foreign literature, stating, “It is futile to be knowledgeable about Western literature with little understanding of what improves one’s community. We have introduced Education 5.0 to produce goods and services that bring real products to people’s homes.”

Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to blend education with development. “Education should enable us to feed ourselves, provide water, and know our identity,” he said.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, the local Member of Parliament, expressed optimism about the project’s impact. “No parent should fail to send their children to school,” she said. “The community will soon reap the benefits of this project.”

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, traditional leaders, legislators, heads of tertiary institutions, Zanu PF supporters, and clergy from the Roman Catholic Church, among others.

Source: Herrald

