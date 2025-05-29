Mnangagwa warns media against misinformation

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday issued a stern warning to media practitioners against disseminating harmful information that tarnishes Zimbabwe’s image, particularly in the eyes of global investors. Speaking during the official launch of the Zimbabwe Media Policy in Harare, the President highlighted growing threats to truth and national integrity posed by unchecked digital content, misinformation, and foreign narratives.

“We are a nation strongly rooted in our value systems, dignity and integrity,” Mnangagwa said. He condemned past media trends where practitioners competed to demonise Zimbabwe, asserting such approaches have no place in the country they fought for and are now building. “We are the custodians of our own stories and narratives. For far too long, our narrative has been deconstructed, distorted and misrepresented,” he added.

The newly launched media policy represents a bold step towards safeguarding Zimbabwe’s digital sovereignty and reshaping the national media landscape. Mnangagwa stressed that telling a truthful, coherent, and positive story of Zimbabwe is key to consolidating national peace, unity, and accelerating development. “The time has come for the world to hear the authentic story of who we are and what we stand for, from our own eyes, from our own mouths and from our own media and the people of our motherland,” he said.

The policy outlines mechanisms to protect against exploitative practices and misinformation. “With this policy, we are strengthening and guaranteeing that our citizens will have access to factual, verified, accurate and reliable information,” Mnangagwa said. He emphasised the importance of balancing freedom of expression with content and platform accountability, warning that content harmful to the country and its citizens “has no space in our constitutional democracy.” The President further underscored that the law will take its course against those who infringe on others’ rights on media platforms.

In addition, Mnangagwa highlighted the policy’s response to rapid technological changes, particularly the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). “Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly revolutionising all aspects of our social and economic sectors, and the media industry is no exception,” he said. “This policy ensures our media does not become a casualty of global digital domination.”

The new media policy focuses on regulating big tech dominance by promoting platform and content accountability. It safeguards user rights, data privacy, and encourages ethical content creation. The policy also introduces measures for digital taxation and equitable revenue sharing to support local economies and content creators.

Approved by Cabinet last month, the Zimbabwe Media Policy aims to foster a thriving, diverse, and responsible media landscape that upholds national values while adapting to the demands of a rapidly evolving global information environment.

