Mnangagwa warns former Intelligence Minister

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a warning to deal with officials fanning factionalism within the party during the last week’s ZanuPf Politibro meeting and State security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube was fired.

Mudha was fired from the government for a conduct that was deemed inappropriate for a minister of government according to a statement issued by the President’s office.

Bulawayo24 .com has learnt that Mudha was responsible for hiring thugs that disrupted last Saturday’s Provincial Coordinating Committee in Midlands and the meeting was abandoned following distubances by the machete gangs.

Mnangagwa further urged unity,peace, constutionalism, harmony and development to remain our compass now and going into the future.