Mnangagwa Under Fire for Failing to Appoint Intelligence Minister

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of breaching Zimbabwe’s Constitution by failing to appoint a Minister of Intelligence, a key position required under the supreme law of the country, a legislator has claimed.

Hatcliffe Member of Parliament Agency Gumbo, representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), raised the issue during a Parliamentary session last week. He argued that Mnangagwa’s oversight violates Section 225 of the Constitution, which mandates the appointment of a minister responsible for intelligence services.

“Section 225 of the Constitution, Hon. Speaker, stipulates that the President must appoint a Minister to be responsible for any intelligence service,” Gumbo said. “It is common knowledge that when the government gazetted ministerial appointments, no one was assigned to oversee intelligence services. The last minister to serve in this portfolio was Owen Ncube.”

Ncube was dismissed in 2022 over what the government described as “inappropriate conduct,” leaving the critical position vacant. Since then, no replacement has been appointed, even after Mnangagwa unveiled his cabinet following the contentious 2023 general elections.

Gumbo stressed the constitutional obligation is non-negotiable. “The use of the word ‘must’ in Section 225 signifies the President has no discretion in this matter. It is now over a year since the elections, yet no one has been assigned the critical responsibility of National and State Security.”

Gumbo warned that the absence of an intelligence minister undermines Parliament’s oversight role.

“Without a minister responsible for national security, Parliament cannot address critical security questions or demand accountability from the Executive. This issue transcends party politics; it affects every Zimbabwean,” he said.

Mnangagwa has faced criticism in the past for failing to adhere to constitutional requirements. In 2022, he reversed the appointment of Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda to the Zanu PF politburo after it was deemed unconstitutional.

Following the 2023 elections, he was forced to retract the appointments of Nokuthula Matsikenyere and John Paradza as ministers after exceeding the permissible number of non-legislator ministerial appointments.

Critics say such lapses raise questions about Mnangagwa’s commitment to upholding the Constitution. Gumbo’s intervention has reignited debates about governance and accountability in Zimbabwe’s leadership.

The vacancy in the intelligence ministry has sparked concerns over the country’s preparedness to address potential national security threats. As Parliament enters its second session post-election, calls for compliance with constitutional mandates are growing louder.

The Presidency has yet to respond to the concerns raised by Gumbo and other lawmakers.

Source: News Day

