Mnangagwa tours Huawei and BYD companies

BEIJING, China – President Mnangagwa this morning, toured Chinese electric car manufacturing company BYD and global telecommunications giant Huawei, in China’s technology-hub city of Shenzhen.

After touring the two companies, the President said Zimbabweans must leverage on enduring relations between Harare and Beijing, that were soldiered during the liberation struggle, to hasten the country’s industrialisation and modernisation drive.

“Each time we pay a visit to the People’s Republic of China, and in particular on both visits, I have been given an opportunity to visit Huawei, and each time you find out that they have moved on, it does seem that technology evolves year after year,” he said.

“I hope that our people in Zimbabwe will embrace the technology that we have been exposed to here in China. These are our closest friends.”

The President, who is accompanied by ministers and other top government officials, is also expected to visit the city of Changsha in Hunan Province and

Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

After the business engagements, the President will head to Beijing, the political capital of China, for a State visit.

The President will later on join other heads of State and Governments for the trenial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation ( FOCAC), which will run from September 4 to 6.

Source: Herald

