Mnangagwa touches down in Minsk for working visit

According to the website of the Belarusian Embassy in Zimbabwe, the countries maintain active political cooperation and hold similar views on a number of international issues. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Belarus in July 2015 in the capacity of vice president and in January 2019 as head of state.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a state visit to Zimbabwe in early 2023. The countries signed the agreements in industry, trade, agriculture, energy, transportation, and mining. A ceremony was held to hand over equipment of Belarusian manufacturers within the framework of the program to mechanize farms in Zimbabwe.

Subsequently, the parties exchanged visits at various levels. An agreement was signed on the establishment of a joint permanent commission for cooperation.

In April of this year, a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich visited Zimbabwe. The central event was a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The parties discussed the state of bilateral cooperation with their Zimbabwean counterparts, including the implementation of the third phase of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Mechanization Program using Belarusian equipment.