Mnangagwa to celebrate birthday bash in Masvingo on Sunday

Spread the love

MASVINGO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is celebrating his 82nd birthday at Great Zimbabwe Monuments, Masvingo where he will also launch the Munhumutapa Day.

Zanu PF Director of Information and Publicity Farai Marapira confirmed the celebrations to The Mirror.

He said the Munhumutapa Day will be launched under the theme: Rooted in the Past, Drawing towards a Brighter Future: Empowering Youths for Nation Building and Vision 2030.

He added that the celebrations are being organised by the party’s youth league and youth from all 10 provinces will attended the birthday celebrations.

“We are glad to celebrate the birthday at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments honouring our President who will grace the occasion. Youth from all provinces are expected to be present on the day which is being organised by the Zanu PF National Youth League showing their support to President Mnangagwa,” said Marapira.

The party’s Masvingo province spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe said they are ready to host the event.

“We are happy as a Province to host and witness the Munhumutapa Day and the birthday of our President who is turning 82, it is a milestone indeed,” he said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...