Mnangagwa Thanks Zimbabweans For Supporting Military Intervention

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked Zimbabweans for supporting the military intervention that saw him replacing Robert Mugabe as the president of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa thanked Zimbabweans for being peaceful and implored everyone to remain united. He pleaded with political parties to commit themselves to non violence. Said Mnangagwa:

I thank you all. I thank our people at home, our people in the urban areas that you managed a transition that could have easily exploded into a huge disastrous conflict but it was a transition with the blessings of the All Mighty, with the blessings of our ancestors. And we should say let us remain united. Let us love each other. Let us move forward and I plead all political parties to commit themselves to non-violence. As a result of that I have said our elections are going to be free, transparent and credible because we are united.

Source: Pindula