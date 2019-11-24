Mnangagwa thanks China for tending to VP Chiwenga

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his deep appreciation for the assistance and care given to Vice President Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga by the Chinese government.

The President, who was accompanied by the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa to Vice President Chiwenga’s residence thanked President Xi Jinping for ensuring the recovery of the Vice President who landed in the country Saturday morning from China.

“The Vice President was sick and it was bothering us, at first we made arrangements that he goes to South Africa for medical treatment and after that we made arrangements that he go to China for treatment and we spoke with the President of China our brother Xi Jinping who is also our close Ally, who said he could assist,” said President Mnangangwa.

“I am very grateful to my brother President Xi Jinping whom I talked to and had said he would do his best to instruct his system to do their best to look after the Vice President and that has been done. As we speak, I have sent a letter to thank him for assisting my Vice President,” said the President

The President who was visibly overjoyed by the return of his deputy said he was relieved by his return and glad he had recovered.

“In my personal capacity I am extremely relieved that my brother is back and is in good health, it was something that affected me personally, now as the President I am happy that the Vice President is back and is fit.

“The Vice President received treatment as you can see how he is fit and has fully recovered, the whole Zimbabwe should know that he is fit and ready to work and assist us in resuscitating the economy.”

The Vice President thanked the President for assisting him in his time of need in ensuring that he recovered from his ailments.

“I want to personally thank my president, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, if he had not intervened when I was in South Africa, I would have died,” said the Vice President.

“I could really see the difference when I arrived in China. He did not only act in his personal capacity as the president but as my brother as he did everything humanly possible to save my life.

The Vice President said he is ready to start work and help resuscitate the economy.