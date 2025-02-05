Mnangagwa supports US decision to deport undocumented Zimbabwean immigrants

Spread the love

The Zimbabwean president on Wednesday expressed his government’s support for the US decision to deport undocumented migrants, including those from Zimbabwe, who, according to official data, number nearly 550.

“The Government of Zimbabwe supports the United States Government’s decision to repatriate and return our Zimbabwean citizens who may have been residing in the US illegally,” Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a statement on X.

On Jan. 22, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was granted authority to arrest irregular migrants in or near sensitive locations such as churches, hospitals, and schools.

The Trump administration has already begun flights, deporting undocumented immigrants to their countries of origin, such as Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, India, and Venezuela.

Immigration teams have conducted raids to net undocumented migrants in the states of Arizona, California, Texas, New York, and Colorado.

Since Trump took office, more than 5,000 undocumented immigrants have been detained, according to daily statistics shared by the ICE on X.

According to the ICE report released late last year, 545 non-detained Zimbabwean citizens face deportation and are waiting for final orders.

The US has encouraged “foreign governments to take appropriate steps to confirm the citizenship of noncitizens suspected to be their nationals,” it said.

“The US government believes every country is obligated to accept the return of its citizens and nationals who are ineligible to remain in the United States. Lack of cooperation from the foreign government delays and, in many cases, inhibits the removal process,” the report said.

A recent legislative victory for Trump, the Laken Riley Act, allows border agents to detain migrants involved in crimes without a court order.

Trump has also ordered the preparation of a facility at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 undocumented migrants.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday to denounce the Trump administration’s measures to combat irregular migration, including operations to deport undocumented immigrants and stricter border policies.

Source: Anadolu Agency

