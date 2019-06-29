Mnangagwa sliding back to Mugabe politics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of sliding back to the politics of former President Robert Mugabe of using Zanu-PF youths to target opponents within the party.

Recently party youths led by deputy secretary for youth affairs Lewis Matutu accused party bigwigs Obert Mpofu, Jacob Mudenda and Prisca Mupfumira among others of corruption.

The matter was discussed in the Zanu-PF politburo during the week where tempers flared as Mpofu and others accused Matutu of engaging a smear campaign against them.

“What is unfolding in the party is really sad as it now appears we are going back to the Mugabe days. It is ironic that Mugabe used this tactic against Mnangagwa in the days leading to the coup and now he is using tree same tactics,” said a Zanu-PF official.

“What this means is that Mnangagwa wants to use the youths to purge senior members in typical Mugabe style.”

Other notable names accused of corruption include Reserve Bank boss John Mangudya former sports administrator Henrietta Rushwaya among others.

Mnangagwa said he will Institute a commission of inquiry into the allegations by the youth.

