Mnangagwa says he is still a young man

MASVINGO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who turns 82 today, recently shared his youthful outlook with journalists, expressing that age is not a concern for him.

“I don’t count my age; others count them for me…and I feel very young and very strong. What I was doing 10 years ago, I still do today. Some of you have your age in your mind, but not with me,” he said during a discussion about his thriving Precabe Farm in Kwekwe.

Born on September 15, 1942, President Mnangagwa’s birthday has been met with congratulatory messages from various leaders, praising his guidance and the positive direction he has set for Zimbabwe.

Vice-President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga led the tributes, commending the President for his leadership of both Zanu-PF and the nation. “On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, my office, my family, and indeed, my own behalf, I would like to congratulate the First Secretary of Zanu-PF and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, on his 82nd birthday,” said VP Chiwenga.

He further highlighted the President’s role in Zimbabwe’s economic progress, noting significant infrastructure development and economic stabilization under his leadership. “The nation has witnessed unprecedented economic modernization and transformation, characterized by massive infrastructural development and stabilisation of the economy in our common goal to accelerate the attainment of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” Chiwenga added.

Chiwenga also expressed confidence in Mnangagwa’s ability to lead the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as its new chairperson, pointing to his record of strong leadership. “We are confident that your leadership will guide SADC towards integration and prosperity.”

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi echoed these sentiments, extending his congratulations to the President, praising his contributions to the nation, and wishing him many more years of service. “May the Almighty grant you more years to continue with the good work for the benefit of us all,” Mohadi said.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services also paid tribute to Mnangagwa, describing him as “a living parable of diligence, hard work, virtue, and honour.” The ministry praised his revolutionary credentials and commitment to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, independence, and development.

In its statement, the ministry acknowledged Mnangagwa’s efforts in poverty eradication, political reform, and socio-economic transformation, attributing the President’s vision for Zimbabwe’s future to his patriotic zeal. “The vision of an upper middle-class economy by 2030 finds safety in the palms of his patriotic zeal for a better Zimbabwe,” the ministry said.

As President Mnangagwa celebrates his 82nd birthday, many in Zimbabwe reflect on his leadership and contributions, with the hope that his vision for the country’s future continues to guide its progress.

