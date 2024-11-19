Mnangagwa Responds to Constitutional Breach Allegations, Appoints 2030 Campaign Kingpin As Intelligence Minister

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has addressed accusations of violating the Constitution by failing to appoint a Minister for National Security, a critical portfolio overseeing the country’s intelligence apparatus.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Information and seen by The Zimbabwe Mail, the government clarified Mnangagwa’s position. The statement cited Section 104(1) in conjunction with Section 225 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to appoint ministers responsible for state security.

To this end, Mnangagwa has appointed Senator Lovemore Matuke as the Minister of State for National Security, effective immediately. Matuke, a longtime ally of Mnangagwa, has been a vocal supporter of extending the President’s term to 2030, aligning with ZANU-PF’s push to consolidate its power base ahead of the next election cycle.

The appointment ends weeks of speculation and mounting criticism from opposition leaders and legal experts, who accused Mnangagwa of sidelining constitutional obligations. Critics argued that the absence of a dedicated intelligence minister could compromise national security and raise governance concerns.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa commented on the issue, stating, “This delay shows a blatant disregard for the Constitution. A functional and accountable security system is key to protecting citizens and ensuring democratic governance.”

Mnangagwa’s choice of Matuke, a staunch ZANU-PF loyalist, signals a strategic move to tighten control over the nation’s security infrastructure. Analysts suggest that Matuke’s new role will likely involve overseeing intelligence operations and countering perceived threats to Mnangagwa’s administration, particularly amid rising discontent over economic challenges and governance issues.

Senator Lovemore Matuke has been a prominent figure in Mnangagwa’s political circle, known for his unwavering support during critical moments of the President’s tenure. He played a significant role in ZANU-PF’s recent campaigns, including advocating for constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030.

In his new role, Matuke will oversee the country’s intelligence services, ensuring national security amid growing regional and domestic political shifts. His appointment comes as Zimbabwe faces mounting economic pressures, rising civil unrest, and international scrutiny over human rights and governance issues.

The timing of Matuke’s appointment has sparked debate, with opposition members and civil society questioning whether the decision was motivated by national interests or political expediency.

Political analyst Dr. Tinashe Nyamunda remarked, “While the move may quell immediate concerns over constitutional violations, the choice of Matuke—given his political affiliations—raises questions about impartiality and the true priorities of the intelligence portfolio.”

Matuke’s tenure as Minister of State for National Security will likely be closely monitored as Zimbabwe prepares for future elections. With increasing calls for reforms and accountability, his ability to manage intelligence operations effectively and impartially will play a crucial role in shaping Zimbabwe’s political and security landscape.

The move signals Mnangagwa’s intent to consolidate power while addressing mounting criticism, setting the stage for what could be a contentious period in Zimbabwean politics.

