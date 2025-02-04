Mnangagwa Resorts to Expelling Party Members Opposed to His Term Extension

Spread the love

HARARE — In a move that underscores growing internal strife within ZANU PF, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has resorted to expelling party officials who oppose his controversial term extension.

The latest casualty is Blessed Geza, a war veteran and Central Committee member, who has been unanimously recommended for expulsion by the ZANU PF Mashonaland West province.

The decision to oust Geza was made during a meeting held at North Court in Zvimba East Constituency, attended by thousands of party supporters. Geza has been accused of undermining and threatening Mnangagwa, with party officials labeling his actions as treasonous. Ziyambi Ziyambi, a ZANU PF Politburo member and Justice Minister, condemned Geza for allegedly using his position to attack the party’s leadership, stating that such behavior violates the party’s constitution, which demands loyalty to elected leaders.

Ziyambi claimed that Geza should have waited for the 2027 party Congress if he wished to challenge Mnangagwa’s leadership, rather than publicly denouncing him. However, critics argue that the expulsion is less about party discipline and more about silencing dissent, as Mnangagwa seeks to extend his rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, the Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, echoed Ziyambi’s sentiments, accusing Geza of being “out of line” and urging him to leave the party if he wishes to oppose Mnangagwa. She emphasized the province’s unwavering support for Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

The War Veterans League has also condemned Geza, with Secretary Douglas Mahiya asserting that the decision to extend Mnangagwa’s term reflects the will of the majority. Mahiya dismissed any opposition to the term extension, stating that the minority must submit to the majority’s decisions.

Meanwhile, the ZANU PF Masvingo provincial executive has suspended two other officials, Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa and Chiredzi North MP Roy Bhila, for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute and fostering division. Ganyiwa faces multiple charges, including holding unauthorized meetings and promoting factionalism.

These expulsions and suspensions highlight the increasing authoritarianism within ZANU PF, as Mnangagwa tightens his grip on power. Critics argue that the party is using disciplinary measures to purge dissent and consolidate control, rather than addressing the growing discontent among its ranks.

As Mnangagwa pushes for his term extension, the expulsions of Geza, Ganyiwa, and Bhila serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of opposing his leadership. The move has raised concerns about the future of internal democracy within ZANU PF and the broader implications for Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

