Mnangagwa receives credentials from Belarus’ ambassador

Spread the love

HARARE – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Zimbabwe Igor Marshalov has presented credentials to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties exchanged views on most important issues on the international agenda, discussed the implementation of joint projects and prospects for further deepening of Belarusian-Zimbabwean cooperation, including in agriculture and industrial cooperation.

They also touched upon the preparations for the first meeting of the joint standing commission on cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place in Harare.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed his readiness to pay a visit to Belarus,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...