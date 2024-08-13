Mnangagwa Reaffirms Zimbabwe’s Support for Sahrawi Independence

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support for the Sahrawi people’s struggle for independence during a meeting today with Mr. Mohamed Yeslam Beisat, Ambassador to South Africa and Envoy of President Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

The meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Harare, was marked by the delivery of a written message from President Ghali to President Mnangagwa. The message emphasized the commitment of both nations to enhancing bilateral relations and coordinating efforts on various issues of mutual interest.

President Mnangagwa reiterated Zimbabwe’s firm and unconditional support for the Sahrawi people’s quest for full sovereignty, underscoring the enduring bond between the two countries.

Ambassador Beisat briefed President Mnangagwa on the latest developments concerning the Sahrawi issue, particularly the ongoing armed struggle following Morocco’s violation of the ceasefire agreement on November 13, 2020. The discussions also covered the situation on the ground and the broader geopolitical context.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Alwali Moussa, the Sahrawi Ambassador to Zimbabwe, along with several senior Zimbabwean officials. Both sides expressed their determination to continue working closely together to support the Sahrawi cause and strengthen their bilateral ties.

