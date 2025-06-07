Mnangagwa promotes Major General Tapfumaneyi

Spread the love

HARARE – President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi to the rank of Major General, with immediate effect, and subsequently returned him to the Zimbabwe National Army.

Before this promotion, Major General Tapfumaneyi was Deputy Director-General in the President’s Department since 2020.

He left the ZNA in 2006 and has also held several senior positions in Government, including Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees, and Restrictees, as well as Principal Director in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

President Mnangagwa made the promotion in terms of section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) as read with section 7(1)(a) of the Defence Regular Force (Officers) Regulations 1988, which states: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

Accordingly, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, considered Brigadier General Tapfumaneyi suitable for promotion, as recommended by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. Acting on the advice of Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, President Mnangagwa consented to and approved the promotion of Brigadier General Tapfumaneyi to the rank of Major General.

Speaking at the promotion ceremony, General Sibanda called on Major General Tapfumaneyi to use his vast experience for the betterment of the ZNA and ZDF at large.

“Major General Tapfumaneyi is coming back into the Zimbabwe National Army after nearly 20 years in other Government departments.

“His valuable experience and exposure are core to the betterment of the organisation and the peace and stability of the organisation,” he said.

Major General Tapfumaneyi expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with the new rank.

“I want to express my gratitude to His Excellency President Mnangagwa for this recognition.

“This day will forever be etched in my memory because it marks the pinnacle of my achievements in my service to the country.

“I call the Zimbabwe National Army my home, and I am happy to be back home again with this new responsibility.

“At the same time, I am cognisant that this honour bestowed on me comes with new responsibilities and higher expectations,” he said. – Herald