‘Mnangagwa orders army not to harm Harare woman’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa ordered members of the Presidential guard and the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation not to harm a woman who blocked the Presidential convoy when he was about to leave Harare to attend the ZANU PF National Youth convention in Kadoma on Wednesday.

A video which has surfaced on the internet shows the woman seated down and chanting spiritual prayers regarding the leadership of ZANU PF including General Constantino Chiwenga.

The Presidential security is seen milling around her carrying guns.

After finishing her prayers the woman left the place.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi said, “His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa today ordered his security team not to harm or chase away a suspected mentally ill woman who stood in front of his motorcade as he was preparing to leave for a Kadoma rally; delaying the motorcade for some minutes.”

In Bulawayo, a woman recently tried to break Presidential Security to give Mnangagwa a letter but was immediately apprehended by the security and whisked away.