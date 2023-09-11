Mnangagwa names new cabinet, retains Mthuli Ncube as Fin. Minister

HARARE – After a contested victory in last month’s elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa named his new cabinet on Monday, keeping Mthuli Ncube in charge of finance.
Mnangagwa relieved his deputy Constantino Chiwengo of his dual role as health minister, naming Dr Douglas Mombeshora as the new minister.
Soda Zhemu is the new mines minister, with former deputy primary and secondary education minister Edgar Moyo taking his old portfolio at energy.
Former mines minister Winston Chitando is the new local government minister after July Moyo was shunted to public service, labour and social welfare.
Mnangagwa also named two nephews – David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa and Tongai Mnangagwa – as deputy ministers. David will shadow Ncube at finance while Tongai is the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality, deputising Barbra Rwodzi who returns to the portfolio.
Here is Mnangagwa’s Cabinet in full:
Finance & Investment Promotion
Prof Mthuli Ncube
Deputy: David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa
Youth Empowerment
Tino Machakaire
Deputy: Junior Mupamanga
Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture
Kirsty Coventry
Deputy: Emily Jesaya
Environment, Climate and Wildlife
Mangaliso Ndlovu
Deputy: John Paradza
Veterans of Liberation
Christopher Mutsvangwa
Tourism and Hospitality
Barbra Rwodzi
Deputy: Tongai Mnangagwa
Defence
Oppah Muchinguri
Deputy: Levy Mayihlome
Women’s Affairs, Community & SMEs
Monica Mutsvangwa
Deputy: Jennifer Mhlanga
Local Government and Public Works
Winston Chitando
Foreign Affairs
Fredrick Shava
Home Affairs
Kazembe Kazembe
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Ziyambi Ziyambi
Deputy: Obert Mazungunye
Information
Jennifan Muswere
Information Communication Technology
Tatenda Mavetera
Deputy: Dingumuzi Phuthi
Mines and Mining Development
Zhemu Soda
Higher Education and Tertiary Education
Prof Amon Murwira
Deputy: Simelizizwe Sibanda
Primary and Secondary Education
T Moyo
Deputy: Angeline Gata
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
July Moyo
Deputy: Mrs Dinha
Industry and Commerce
Sithembiso Nyoni
Transport and Infrastructure Development
Felix Mhona
Energy and Power Development
Edgar Moyo
National Housing
Daniel Garwe
Deputy: Yeukai Simbanegavi
Lands, Agriculture and Fisheries
Anxious Masuka
Deputy: Vangelis Peter Haritatos
Deputy: Davis Marapira
Health and Child Care
Dr Douglas Mombeshora
Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet
Lovemore Matuke
Skills Audit & Development
Prof Paul Mavhima
Provincial Affairs Ministers
BULAWAYO – Judith Ncube
HARARE – Charles Tavengwa
MASVINGO – Ezra Chadzamira
MIDLANDS – Owen Ncube
MANICALAND – Nokuthula Matsikenyere
MASHONALAND EAST – Apollonia Munzverengwi
MASHONALAND WEST – Miriam Chombo
MASHONALAND CENTRAL – Christopher Magomo
MATABELELAND NORTH – Richard Moyo
MATABELELAND SOUTH – Evelyn Ndlovu