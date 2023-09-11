Mnangagwa names new cabinet, retains Mthuli Ncube as Fin. Minister

HARARE – After a contested victory in last month’s elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa named his new cabinet on Monday, keeping Mthuli Ncube in charge of finance.

Mnangagwa relieved his deputy Constantino Chiwengo of his dual role as health minister, naming Dr Douglas Mombeshora as the new minister.

Soda Zhemu is the new mines minister, with former deputy primary and secondary education minister Edgar Moyo taking his old portfolio at energy.

Former mines minister Winston Chitando is the new local government minister after July Moyo was shunted to public service, labour and social welfare.

Mnangagwa also named two nephews – David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa and Tongai Mnangagwa – as deputy ministers. David will shadow Ncube at finance while Tongai is the deputy minister for tourism and hospitality, deputising Barbra Rwodzi who returns to the portfolio.

Here is Mnangagwa’s Cabinet in full:

Finance & Investment Promotion

Prof Mthuli Ncube

Deputy: David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa

Youth Empowerment



Tino Machakaire

Deputy: Junior Mupamanga

Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture

Kirsty Coventry

Deputy: Emily Jesaya

Environment, Climate and Wildlife

Mangaliso Ndlovu

Deputy: John Paradza

Veterans of Liberation

Christopher Mutsvangwa

Tourism and Hospitality

Barbra Rwodzi

Deputy: Tongai Mnangagwa

Defence

Oppah Muchinguri

Deputy: Levy Mayihlome

Women’s Affairs, Community & SMEs

Monica Mutsvangwa

Deputy: Jennifer Mhlanga

Local Government and Public Works

Winston Chitando

Foreign Affairs

Fredrick Shava

Home Affairs

Kazembe Kazembe

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Ziyambi Ziyambi

Deputy: Obert Mazungunye

Information

Jennifan Muswere

Information Communication Technology

Tatenda Mavetera

Deputy: Dingumuzi Phuthi

Mines and Mining Development



Zhemu Soda

Higher Education and Tertiary Education

Prof Amon Murwira

Deputy: Simelizizwe Sibanda

Primary and Secondary Education

T Moyo

Deputy: Angeline Gata

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

July Moyo

Deputy: Mrs Dinha

Industry and Commerce

Sithembiso Nyoni

Transport and Infrastructure Development

Felix Mhona

Energy and Power Development

Edgar Moyo

National Housing

Daniel Garwe

Deputy: Yeukai Simbanegavi

Lands, Agriculture and Fisheries

Anxious Masuka

Deputy: Vangelis Peter Haritatos

Deputy: Davis Marapira

Health and Child Care

Dr Douglas Mombeshora

Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet

Lovemore Matuke

Skills Audit & Development

Prof Paul Mavhima

Provincial Affairs Ministers

BULAWAYO – Judith Ncube

HARARE – Charles Tavengwa

MASVINGO – Ezra Chadzamira

MIDLANDS – Owen Ncube

MANICALAND – Nokuthula Matsikenyere

MASHONALAND EAST – Apollonia Munzverengwi

MASHONALAND WEST – Miriam Chombo

MASHONALAND CENTRAL – Christopher Magomo

MATABELELAND NORTH – Richard Moyo

MATABELELAND SOUTH – Evelyn Ndlovu

