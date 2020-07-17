Mnangagwa names more roads after himself

The government has renamed more streets and avenues with nine of them renamed after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The changes are entailed in Statutory Instrument (SI) 167 of 2020.

The towns which made the changes include Masvingo, Kwekwe, Mutare, Bulawayo and Bindura. A similar initiative created chaos last year with local government authorities saying renaming roads was their preserve.

Observers said the central government (ZANU PF) and local government authorities, most of them run by opposition MDC, should compete in maintaining those roads not renaming them.

Local roads have been described as death traps due to their dilapidated state and many road accidents are attributed to this state.

More: S. I. 167 of 2020 Names (Alteration) Amend