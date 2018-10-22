Mnangagwa Must Be Merciless With Foreign Currency Dealers, People Do Not Eat Human Rights – Obert Gutu

Vice President of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T party, Obert Gutu has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be ruthless in dealing with illegal foreign currency dealers saying that they deserve no mercy.

Gutu blamed the illegal foreign currency dealers for the suffering of the majority of Zimbabweans and said that they should not hide behind human rights. Said Gutu,

Do people eat human rights laws written in a statute book somewhere? People eat food and not some fancy Western-styled model of human rights. Mnangagwa has to get at these thieves and deal them a sucker punch. This is not (the) time for playing around…The majority of Zimbabweans are suffering as a direct result of these selfish and corrupt currency manipulators. These people deserve absolutely no mercy. Let them cry out and allege that their so-called human rights are being trampled upon, but then who cares as long as the living conditions of the majority of Zimbabweans are going to be improved?

Mnangagwa has promised to invoke the Presidential Powers to enact tough measures to deal with illegal foreign currency traders who have been blamed for the economic crisis. Acie Lumumba the spokesperson for Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has claimed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is captured and that a number of its senior directors are behind the illegal trade in foreign currency.

