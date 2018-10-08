Mnangagwa Must Accept He Has Failed And Call For Dialogue With Chamisa: MDC Alliance Spokesperson

MDC Alliance spokesperson, Jacob Mafume told local radio that President Emmerson Mnangagwa must accept that he has failed and call for a national dialogue with Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking to 263Chat, Mafume added that Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube must resign. Said Mafume:

We restate that legitimacy issues must be dealt with urgently, the national dialogue must be done in respect of President Chamisa’s suggestions political reforms must be prioritized to avoid future electoral problems and more importantly an urgent adoption of an economic recovery program in the form of the Zimbabwe Emergency Economic Rescue Program articulated in our SMART blueprint. We therefore demand that Mnangagwa accept that he has failed, equally Mangudya, Ncube and the whole bunch must resign. The balance sheet of a stolen election is there for everyone to see.