Mnangagwa mourns Rtd. Major General Nyikayaramba

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence following the death of the Zimbabwean Ambasador to Mozambique, Lt. Gen (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba. President Mnangagwa said the news of his untimely death this Tuesday morning came as a great shock to him as he anticipated that he would recover and return to his station in Mozambique at the end of his vacation here in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa revealed that Ambassador Nyikayaramba died from Covid-19 related complications at St Annes Hospital.

“In the passing on of Lieutenant General Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe has lost a veteran of the armed liberation struggle, a strong revolutionary cadre who continued to serve his country after independence with utmost loyalty, dedication and commitment to promoting and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and national interests,” read the President’s statement.

The President noted that his track record in the military speaks volumes of his leadership qualities which saw him rise to the rank of Lt. Gen., the position he held when he retired from the army in 2019.

“His military achievements are a matter of record and too numerous to mention. The honours, titles and decorations that were bestowed on him in the course of his military service crown it all,” he said.

He said that Ambassador Nyikayaramba’s death has created a deep void which will be difficult to fill among his family, foreign services where he was a remarkable ambassador, in the military where he served with distinction and honour and in civilian portfolios where he chaired numerous boards.