Mnangagwa mourns Mariyawanda Nzuwah

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Nzuwah family following the death of former Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah.

He died this morning.

The President described Nzuwah as a committed cadre who dedicated his professional skills and career to his country.

“The death this morning of our former chairman of the Public Service Commission, Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah, has dealt a great blow to our nation which has been robbed of a long serving civil servant, very dedicated and loyal to his country.

“An eminent academic, Dr Nzuwah’s early scholarly work was in the nationalist research in support of the liberation struggle. As a committed cadre, he placed his professional skills and career at the disposal of the struggle and his country soon after the attainment of our independence.

“Hence, together with the likes of fellow academic contemporaries in the in the mould of the late national heroes Dr Tichaona Jokonya, Dr Charles Utete, the current Chief Secretary to the president and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda and others, were reassigned from the University of Zimbabwe to throw their weight behind Public Service. That made them rare crop of leaders in the civil service,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the late PSC former chairperson will be remembered as the first black person who chaired the Commission and transformed the civil service from the colonial Government.

“The late Dr Nzuwah will be remembered in the annals of our Bureaucracy as the first person to chair the Public Service Commission making him the longest serving member of the Commission to date.

“He distinguished himself by superintending over the transformation of our Civil Service from the colonial Bureaucracy serving minority interests to placing it at the service of the majority of our people in the post-Independence Zimbabwe,” he said.

“On behalf of the ruling party, ZANU-PF, Government, my family and my own behalf, I express deep sorrow and grief to the Nzuwah family, especially to Mrs Nzuwah and children who have lost a devoted husband, loving father and guardian. May they take comfort from the knowledge that the Nation joins them in the morning of their loss.” – Sunday Mail