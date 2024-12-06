Mnangagwa Mourns Former VP Mphoko, Declared National Hero

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is mourning the loss of former Vice President Ambassador Phelekezela Mphoko, who passed away after a long illness.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed deep grief over Mphoko’s death, describing him as a stalwart of the Liberation Struggle and a dedicated servant of the nation.

In a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mnangagwa said, “With his sad departure, our nation has lost yet another stalwart of the Liberation Struggle whose contribution to our hard-won independence can hardly be overstated.”

Mphoko was a veteran of Zimbabwe’s Liberation Struggle and an early architect of militant nationalism, with his contributions spanning critical roles in logistics during the armed struggle. Trained in several countries, including the then-Soviet Union, Mphoko ensured the smooth delivery of arms and other essentials to support the fight for independence.

The President highlighted Mphoko’s distinguished diplomatic career, which included serving as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to key countries, such as Russia. His career peaked with his appointment as Vice President, a role he carried out with dedication and patriotism.

“His appointment as Vice President of our nation was both deserved and consistent with his sacrifice and long service to his people, who today grieve and mourn his untimely departure,” President Mnangagwa added.

Mphoko played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the convergence of liberation movements, culminating in the formation of the Patriotic Front. His contributions were instrumental in shaping the country’s post-independence trajectory, both diplomatically and politically.

In recognition of his service, the ZANU-PF Politburo has unanimously accorded Mphoko the status of National Hero. The President extended his condolences to the Mphoko family, particularly Mrs Mphoko and their children, urging them to take solace in the profound impact of Mphoko’s contributions to Zimbabwe.

“In this darkest hour, we mourn and stand with the Mphoko family, always recalling with awe and admiration the huge and selfless contribution Cde Mphoko made towards Zimbabwe’s independence and subsequent development after 1980,” the statement read.

Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course as the nation prepares to honour one of its most devoted sons.

