Mnangagwa mourns death of MDC activists in car crash

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of two MDC activists who perished in an accident in Kwekwe on their way from Bulawayo to Harare yesterday.

The accident also involved Glenview MP, Vimbai Tsvangirai, daughter to the later former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, who escaped with injuries and is in Hospital.

“Very sorry to hear of the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two committed MDC activists and injured Vimbai Tsvangirai.”

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased, and I join the Tsvangirai family and the nation as a whole in praying for Vimbai’s speedy recovery,” said the President on his social networking Twitter page.

More details to follow….