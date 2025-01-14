Mnangagwa Meets Odinga to Discuss AU Leadership Bid

Odinga, who is campaigning for the position as part of the Eastern Africa region’s nominee, emphasized the importance of gaining support from Zimbabwe and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Following the meeting, Odinga expressed optimism about his candidacy, highlighting the warm reception he received from President Mnangagwa. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Odinga described the meeting as an opportunity to outline his vision for Africa and discuss his aspirations for the top AU position.

President Mnangagwa, currently serving as SADC Chairperson, is a pivotal figure in rallying regional support, making Harare a strategic stop in Odinga’s campaign tour.

The African Union’s decision earlier this year to allocate the next chairmanship to the Eastern Africa region followed significant reforms aimed at promoting transparency, equitable representation, and meritocracy in leadership selection. These reforms are part of a broader effort to enhance the effectiveness of the AU in addressing continental challenges.

Odinga’s campaign emphasizes the need for collective solutions to Africa’s shared issues. He spoke about the importance of a unified approach to development, leveraging Africa’s young population to drive transformation and integrating the continent’s resources for mutual benefit.

The election for the AU Commission chairperson is set for February 25 at the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. As the selection process draws closer, Odinga continues his efforts to gather widespread support from across the continent. His visit to Zimbabwe marks another step in his journey to secure the leadership of the AU Commission.

Source: Herald