Mnangagwa meets ambassadors in Harare

Spread the love

This morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa convened a significant meeting with Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors at State House in Harare. The meeting follows a week-long retreat and strategic review organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, which took place from October 27 to November 2 in Gweru.

The retreat, which gathered diplomats and foreign policy experts, was aimed at assessing Zimbabwe’s diplomatic strategies, reviewing the country’s international relations, and formulating plans to enhance global partnerships. This comes at a time when Zimbabwe continues to grapple with various economic and political challenges. The discussions at the retreat and during today’s meeting are expected to focus on revitalising foreign partnerships, improving the country’s global standing, and addressing key issues affecting its international reputation.

President Mnangagwa’s engagement with the Ambassadors reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its diplomatic ties and aligning foreign policy with national interests. As part of the meeting, it is anticipated that the diplomats will receive updates on the country’s latest political and economic developments, while also being tasked with advancing Zimbabwe’s foreign policy objectives abroad.

The discussions are also expected to address the importance of leveraging international support in addressing Zimbabwe’s internal challenges and creating opportunities for economic recovery. Additionally, the government aims to deepen collaborations with regional and global partners to foster long-term stability and growth.

By convening this strategic meeting, President Mnangagwa underlined the critical role of the diplomatic corps in advancing Zimbabwe’s interests on the global stage, ensuring that the country’s foreign policy aligns with both its current challenges and future ambitions.

Source – The Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...