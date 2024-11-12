Mnangagwa Meets Ally Lukashenko at World Climate Summit 2024 in Baku

Spread the love

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a key bilateral meeting on November 12, 2024, on the sidelines of the World Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between their countries and collaborating on climate change solutions.

The meeting, which was confirmed by Belarus’ state news agency BelTA, focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, with both presidents expressing interest in expanding trade, agriculture, and technology partnerships. They also discussed the role of their nations in addressing the global climate crisis, emphasising sustainable development practices and the need for increased cooperation on environmental matters.

“Both leaders recognise the critical importance of climate action and the shared challenges that their countries face,” a statement from the Belarusian government said. “President Lukashenko reiterated Belarus’ commitment to supporting Zimbabwe in its efforts to address environmental issues while also fostering economic growth.”

President Mnangagwa, on his part, highlighted Zimbabwe’s ongoing initiatives to tackle climate change, particularly in the context of its agricultural sector, which has been heavily impacted by changing weather patterns. He also extended an invitation to Belarusian businesses to invest in Zimbabwe’s infrastructure projects, notably in renewable energy and agriculture.

The two leaders are also expected to sign new agreements aimed at boosting trade between their countries, including the export of Zimbabwe’s mineral resources and agricultural products to Belarus. Zimbabwe’s rich natural resources, including gold, platinum, and tobacco, were discussed as key areas of potential trade.

The meeting comes as part of President Mnangagwa’s broader efforts to strengthen international partnerships, particularly in Eastern Europe and Asia, as he seeks to attract foreign investment and diversify Zimbabwe’s trade partners.

The World Climate Summit 2024, hosted in Baku, has brought together leaders and experts from around the world to discuss solutions to the ongoing climate crisis. President Lukashenko and President Mnangagwa’s meeting is part of a series of diplomatic engagements aimed at aligning their nations’ climate strategies with global efforts to combat environmental degradation.

This diplomatic exchange underscores the growing importance of bilateral relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe, both of which are working to enhance their international profiles and deepen their cooperation in various fields.

