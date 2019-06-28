Mnangagwa loses control of Zanu PF as mandarins took control

HARARE – Embattled Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is losing control of ZANU PF to the party bigwigs that he deployed at Jongwe House political analyst Brighton Musonza says.

Musonza was commenting on the recent move by the party youths to finger Politiburo members in corruption allegations.

“Looks like Mnangagwa is nervous of impeachment. He is trying to use internal Zanu PF corruption probe as some sort of counter attack.” Musonza said. “While ED has control of government; the party seniors he deployed to Zanu PF have taken control of the party and this is making him feel insecure.”

Professor Jonathan Moyo added that Mnangagwa was nervous about losing power in all institutions he leads.

“Mnangagwa is now nervous about govt and party. Cabinet, politburo and parliament, have become disillusioned with him. Presidential Advisory Council which is full of his relatives and cronies, has become his de facto cabinet.

“PAC and not Mthuli Ncube or Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe drafted SI 142 and engineered the ZanuPF corruption probe.”

However journalist Maynard Manyowa said he is confident that President Mnangagwa will emerge out of this fight victorious.

“It is no secret that those at the party are pulling in one direction while govt is pulling in another. Remember party is very anti Mthuli Ncube, Kirsty Covetry and Sekai Nzenza. What you see is the Hyena’s kids have been accused of smelling like goats – what is left is the eating.”

In January a faction of ZANU PF involving Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa was accused of plotting yto impeach Mnangagwa.

Source: Bulawayo 24