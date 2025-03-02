Mnangagwa Linked to Eviction of Indigenous Farmers for Rautenbach’s Urban Project

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly backing the eviction of several indigenous farmers, including war veterans and Zimbabwe’s reigning Young Farmer of the Year, to pave the way for an urban development project spearheaded by his close business associate, billionaire tycoon Muller Conrad “Billy” Rautenbach.

The affected farmers, based at Springs Farm in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, fear losing their land as the government moves to reallocate it for Rautenbach’s controversial project. Sources within government and among the farmers have confirmed that Mnangagwa is fully supporting the move, despite the farm’s longstanding role as one of the region’s most productive agricultural hubs.

Many of the farmers, some of whom have been on the land since the early 2000s, now face uncertainty over their livelihoods. The development has reignited concerns over land tenure security, property rights, and the government’s commitment to due process under Zimbabwe’s fraught land reform programme.

Rautenbach, a businessman with interests spanning mining, transport, agriculture, and energy, is a dominant figure in Zimbabwe’s economic and political landscape. His close ties to Mnangagwa, dating back to the late 1990s, have raised fresh allegations of cronyism. Despite facing legal and business setbacks in neighbouring countries, his operations in Zimbabwe remain strong, with his government-backed ethanol fuel blending venture among his most high-profile deals.

The Springs Farm farmers, engaged in horticulture, wheat, maize, and livestock production, say they were blindsided by increasing government inquiries into their operations in 2023. Initially dismissed as routine checks, the investigations intensified, leading to a revelation that the land was being handed over to Rautenbach.

Among the affected individuals are Zanu PF Central Committee member Joseph Macheka, war veterans Alfred Chademana and Mangisai Katsande, and celebrated young farmer Uniko Chikomo. Chikomo, recently honoured at the National Excellence, Pacesetters, and Young Farmers Awards, now faces eviction despite his contributions to Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

In interviews with The NewsHawks, the farmers expressed frustration with the government’s handling of the matter. Attempts to seek help from War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga yielded no results, as she reportedly could not overrule Mnangagwa’s decision. The farmers are now appealing to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in a last-ditch effort to save their land.

Lands Minister Anxious Masuka has also been implicated in the dispute. After months of avoiding meetings with the affected farmers, he eventually admitted that the land reallocation was a direct order from Mnangagwa. This revelation has left many farmers feeling betrayed, especially after previous assurances from Mnangagwa that war veterans would not be displaced from their farms.

Rautenbach declined to comment on his development plans, referring inquiries to the Ministry of Lands, which has provided little transparency on the matter. The farmers, meanwhile, argue that the evictions violate their contracts and investments, raising legal questions over the government’s actions.

A formal letter of complaint submitted to Minister Mavhunga accuses Masuka and Rautenbach of corruption. The farmers highlight their significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s agriculture, including partnerships with investors and banks, as well as investments in infrastructure such as irrigation systems and livestock.

The dispute has sparked wider concerns about the security of land tenure in Zimbabwe and the risks posed to both local and international investors. The eviction of productive farmers in favour of politically connected business figures underscores the ongoing challenges facing Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

Rautenbach’s involvement in the dispute is part of a broader pattern of controversial business dealings, including his past role in financing Zanu PF’s violent 2008 election campaign. His long-standing ties to both Mnangagwa and the late former President Robert Mugabe have fuelled suspicions that political patronage continues to dictate land policies in Zimbabwe.

As tensions escalate over the Springs Farm saga, concerns over political influence in land allocations and the erosion of property rights remain at the forefront. With powerful elites shaping Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, the fate of indigenous farmers hangs in the balance, highlighting the persistent struggle for fairness and transparency in land reform policies.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...