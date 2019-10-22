Mnangagwa jets off to Russia

The President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Sochi, Russia to attend the Russia/Africa summit beginning on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

President Mnangagwa was met by the ambassador Major General Rod Mike Sango, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade , James Manzou and , Russian and Zimbabwe embassy officials.

The president is accompanied by Minister of Finance Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube.

Traditional welcome was done when President was given a piece of bread and salt before being whisked to his hotel room in Sochi.

Several African leaders are jetting into Sochi and business begins early Wednesday morning and is expected to end on Tuesday 24th October 2019.