Mnangagwa in DRC for 42nd SADC Ordinary Summit

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for the 42nd SADC Ordinary Summit slated for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The President left for the summit this Tuesday afternoon and he will join other regional leaders for the summit running under the theme: “Promoting Industrialisation through Agro Processing, Mineral Beneficiation and Regional Value Chains for Inclusive and Resilient Economic Growth”.

The summit, which will be attended by the 16 SADC member states, is being held at a time when Zimbabwe is vigorously pursuing economic growth in the mining and agriculture sectors which dovetails with the theme.

In mining, the country is making strides towards achieving a US$12 billion economy by 2023, while various interventions are being put in place to grow the agriculture sector.

Upon his arrival at the Ndjili International Airport in DRC, President Mnangagwa was received by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the DRC, Mr Johannes Tomana and senior government officials.

