President Emmerson Mnangagwa will host a delegation of around 300 legislators from both houses of Parliament, including members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Sengezo Tshabangu, at his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe on Sunday, January 12.

The visit, described as a parliamentary activity, is intended to give lawmakers an appreciation of the First Family’s farming operations, showcasing one of Zimbabwe’s largest agricultural enterprises.Starlink internet

ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi confirmed the event, emphasizing its significance as a platform for legislators to witness large-scale farming practices firsthand.

“Yes, I can confirm that about 300 legislators will tour President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm tomorrow (today),” Togarepi told The Sunday Mail.

CCC faction leader and opposition parliamentarian Sengezo Tshabangu also confirmed his party’s participation, framing the visit as a step toward fostering national unity despite political differences.

“It is part of their parliamentary duties and activities. In the midst of our toxic and often polarising political environment, the attendance of our Members of Parliament is the clearest demonstration of the indivisibility of Zimbabwe,” Tshabangu said.

He added that while disputes and grievances persist, such interactions symbolize efforts to build mutual trust and dialogue for a shared prosperous future.

Leader of Government Business in the House and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, highlighted that the tour was initiated at the request of the legislators.

“Legislators from both houses requested to tour the farm and have an appreciation of the agricultural activities being done at the farm. President Mnangagwa agreed to their request,” Ziyambi said.

The Pricabe Farm visit underscores the importance of agriculture in Zimbabwe’s economy and the role of the First Family in promoting farming. It also serves as a rare moment of political cooperation, with both ruling and opposition legislators attending an event in a non-adversarial setting.

This tour comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s political landscape remains highly polarized. Observers view the event as an opportunity to promote dialogue and demonstrate that despite political differences, common ground can be found on issues of national importance.

The visit is expected to highlight the significant agricultural contributions of the Mnangagwa family while serving as a symbolic gesture of unity in a divided political environment.

