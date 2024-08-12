Mnangagwa Honors Kadoma Truck Driver for Heroic Actions in 2021 Mutare Accident

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa honored Kadoma truck driver Sirizani Butau with the prestigious Gold Cross of Zimbabwe award for his heroic actions during a tragic accident in Mutare in 2021.

The recognition took place during the 44th National Heroes Day celebrations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Butau was among the first responders when a fuel tanker collided with a bus, causing a devastating fire. Risking his own life, Butau rushed to the scene and helped rescue passengers trapped inside the burning bus. In the process, he sustained severe burns on his hands and legs, spending the 2021 Christmas holiday in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

During the National Heroes Day event, President Mnangagwa lauded Butau’s bravery, highlighting the importance of recognizing acts of courage and selflessness in the country.

He stated, “The conferment of medals on individuals who exhibited valour and performed distinguished humanitarian acts in various fields is intended to immortalize and memorialize the actions of these individuals.”

The ceremony also included the presentation of various honors to a total of 184,310 Veterans of the Liberation Struggle. These included 56,681 War Veterans, 7,839 Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees, 110,374 War Collaborators, and 9,990 Non-Combatant Cadres.

In addition to the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe, the president conferred the Royal Order of Munhumutapa, the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe, the Commendation Medal, and the Independence Medal to other deserving individuals.

Among those honored with the Silver Cross of Zimbabwe were siblings Luckmore and Peace Magaya, who rescued their mother from a crocodile attack in Mhondoro earlier this year. The recognition of the Magaya siblings and Sirizani Butau underscores the government’s commitment to acknowledging extraordinary acts of bravery and humanitarianism.

President Mnangagwa also took the opportunity to honor the Black Umfolosi ensemble for their enduring song “Unity,” which has become a symbol of national cohesion. “The song fosters unity in recognition of the fact that we are one people and one nation of Zimbabwe despite our diverse geographical locations,” Mnangagwa said, reinforcing the theme of national unity during the celebrations.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...