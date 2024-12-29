Mnangagwa Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Zanu PF Divisions

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle in 2025 as tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party deepen over the prospect of extending his tenure beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa, currently serving his second and final term, has stated that he does not intend to exceed the constitutional limits of his mandate, which ends in 2028.

However, the emergence of the contentious “ED2030” slogan has fueled factional divisions, with some members of the party advocating for his continued leadership while others criticize the move as a distraction from the country’s pressing challenges.

Critics within Zanu PF argue that the focus on prolonging Mnangagwa’s tenure obscures critical issues such as corruption, inefficiency, and economic stagnation, which have left ordinary citizens grappling with poverty.

Political observers suggest that the anticipated reshuffle could serve as a strategic move for Mnangagwa to consolidate power by sidelining dissenters within his government.

“The reshuffle might not just be about improving performance; it could also be about ensuring loyalty to Mnangagwa’s vision,” noted a political analyst.

Mnangagwa has frequently reshuffled his cabinet in recent years, often citing the need to improve efficiency and accountability. In a Christmas Day interview with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), he underscored the importance of performance among government leaders.

“This is the season to reflect, not just on personal matters, but on professional performance. Those entrusted with leadership must evaluate their contributions to the people of Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

The president added that the review process would determine whether the current team was delivering on the government’s vision or whether changes were necessary.

“We reflect on how we’ve worked as a team, what weaknesses I’ve identified, and what is necessary to strengthen government operations. A statement will be made after January 1, 2025,” he said.

While Mnangagwa did not name specific ministers or portfolios under review, he made it clear that underperformance would not be tolerated.

“Zimbabwe deserves a government that works tirelessly for the people. This requires commitment and tangible results from those in leadership,” he said.

His remarks have sparked widespread speculation about which ministers might be affected by the potential shakeup, with analysts viewing the move as pivotal in shaping Zimbabwe’s political landscape for the remainder of Mnangagwa’s tenure.

The anticipated reshuffle comes at a time when Mnangagwa faces growing scrutiny over his administration’s ability to address economic hardships and deliver on promises of prosperity. Whether the changes will address these challenges or deepen divisions within Zanu PF remains to be seen.