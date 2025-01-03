Mnangagwa has Appointed Fulton Mangwanya Director-General of the President’s Department

Spread the love

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Fulton Mangwanya as the Director-General of the President’s Department.

The announcement was made in accordance with Section 226(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which empowers the President to make such appointments. The directive, issued by Dr M. Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, confirmed that the appointment takes effect immediately.

Dr Mangwanya’s appointment underscores the President’s commitment to ensuring robust leadership within the government’s executive structures.

Further details regarding Dr Mangwanya’s strategic vision for the department are expected in due course.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...